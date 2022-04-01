e-Gulden (EFL) Price Up 4.2% This Week

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $2.06 million and $109.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.60 or 0.00270811 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00012970 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001426 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000424 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001401 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,990,551 coins and its circulating supply is 17,168,382 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

