Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stake Cut by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management cut its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 52,234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,550,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $134,586,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.95.

In other Norfolk Southern news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $10.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $274.46. 15,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $238.62 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.44.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

