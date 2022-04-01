Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,214,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $3.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.64. 551,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,861. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $227.47 and a 12-month high of $268.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

