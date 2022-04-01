Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €12.96 ($14.24).

KCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.60 ($18.24) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($17.03) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.90 ($16.37) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

ETR KCO traded down €0.28 ($0.31) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €12.26 ($13.47). The company had a trading volume of 308,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,641. Klöckner & Co SE has a fifty-two week low of €9.06 ($9.96) and a fifty-two week high of €13.49 ($14.82). The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.72, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €11.23 and its 200 day moving average is €10.91.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

