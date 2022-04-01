Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.30 Billion

Analysts expect Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) to post sales of $4.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dominion Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.36 billion. Dominion Energy posted sales of $3.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will report full-year sales of $15.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.46 billion to $15.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.36 billion to $16.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dominion Energy.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.33.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.33. 2,736,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,253,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $86.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 889,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,919,000 after acquiring an additional 70,322 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Third Security LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,591,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

