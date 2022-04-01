Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on UMICY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Umicore from €44.00 ($48.35) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised Umicore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. HSBC cut Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Umicore from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

OTCMKTS:UMICY traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $10.77. 49,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,197. Umicore has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $17.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

