Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Short Interest Update

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,600 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 476,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 516,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
FMX stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.00. 245,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,571. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1 year low of $69.53 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.39.
Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 5.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMX. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter worth $337,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 53,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 236,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.93% of the company’s stock.
About Fomento Económico Mexicano
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.
