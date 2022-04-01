Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Short Interest Update

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,600 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 476,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 516,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

FMX stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.00. 245,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,571. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1 year low of $69.53 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.39.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 5.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FMX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMX. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter worth $337,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 53,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 236,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

