Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the February 28th total of 786,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:EVA traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.96 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day moving average of $68.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. Enviva has a 52-week low of $46.95 and a 52-week high of $81.68.

Get Enviva alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio is -471.23%.

EVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Enviva in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enviva in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enviva in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Enviva from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

In other Enviva news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $37,817,467.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Alexander purchased 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $124,729.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enviva in the third quarter valued at $13,971,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Enviva by 21.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Enviva by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Enviva by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Enviva in the third quarter valued at $40,000.

About Enviva (Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.