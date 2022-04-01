WD Rutherford LLC Has $2.76 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WD Rutherford LLC trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 1.4% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,764,000 after acquiring an additional 228,090 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $116.67. The company had a trading volume of 11,023,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,445,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.29 and a 200-day moving average of $183.53.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.23.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

