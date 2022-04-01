Mitchell Capital Management Co. Raises Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 62,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,339,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.05. The company had a trading volume of 37,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,382. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.14.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

