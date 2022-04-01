Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 589.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDYG traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $74.72. The stock had a trading volume of 46,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,043. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.03 and a 200 day moving average of $77.13. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.93 and a 12-month high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.