Financial Enhancement Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 720.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CINF. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,184,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 33,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

CINF stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.07. 610,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.67 and a 200-day moving average of $120.16. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $103.80 and a 52-week high of $138.99.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.80.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

