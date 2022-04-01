Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $14.22 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,421 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.6% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $14,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 43.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,627,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,051,000 after purchasing an additional 129,508 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 184,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,205,000 after purchasing an additional 63,848 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 176,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $120.25. 598,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,320. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.25. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $109.93 and a 52-week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

