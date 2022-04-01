Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.73.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SOVO shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

SOVO stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.61. 618,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,916. Sovos Brands has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $17.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $189.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sovos Brands will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

