$3.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Omnicom Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group posted sales of $3.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group will report full-year sales of $14.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.44 billion to $14.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $14.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Omnicom Group.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Argus upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.90.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Omnicom Group by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,155 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 884,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,762,000 after purchasing an additional 33,147 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 493.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 228,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,254,000 after buying an additional 189,750 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 64.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 26,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMC traded down $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,349. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.53. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $65.76 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

