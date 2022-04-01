$1.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) will post $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the highest is $1.77. MSC Industrial Direct reported earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

MSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

Shares of MSM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,956. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.08. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $74.20 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.81%.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $2,720,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,089,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,961,000 after purchasing an additional 32,571 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,135,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,581,000 after buying an additional 289,643 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,365,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,768,000 after acquiring an additional 226,310 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,018,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,621,000 after acquiring an additional 46,564 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 981,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,683,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

