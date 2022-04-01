Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 276,223 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC cut its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 199,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,223 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for 2.1% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $11,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,748,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,394,000 after purchasing an additional 943,334 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,239,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,707,000 after buying an additional 391,812 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,406,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,814,000.

FTSM traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.51. 1,236,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,286. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.79. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.45 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.024 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

