Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Stock Holdings Increased by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 660,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,965 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $32,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Shares of VNLA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.94. The stock had a trading volume of 280,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,329. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.64. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.27.

