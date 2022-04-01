Newmont (TSE:NGT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $103.87

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$103.87 and last traded at C$103.47, with a volume of 174973 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$99.33.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$88.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$77.91. The company has a market cap of C$82.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.90.
Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.22 billion.
Newmont Company Profile (TSE:NGT)
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.
