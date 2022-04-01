FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Short Interest Update

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the February 28th total of 117,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGF traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.81. 31,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,206. FG Financial Group has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FG Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of FG Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of FG Financial Group by 25,579.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 84,669 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FG Financial Group by 181.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in FG Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

FG Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

