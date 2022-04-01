IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the February 28th total of 16,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IROQ traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. IF Bancorp has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $28.36.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.12 million during the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. IF Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of IF Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IF Bancorp by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in IF Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,194 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.09% of the company’s stock.

IF Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

