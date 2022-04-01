Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Given New 400.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from 360.00 to 400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

YARIY has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Yara International ASA from 430.00 to 465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Yara International ASA from 415.00 to 470.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $371.80.

Shares of YARIY stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.04. 22,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,729. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.99. Yara International ASA has a 52-week low of $21.96 and a 52-week high of $28.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

