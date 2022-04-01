Tufton Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tufton Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,911 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,145,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,270,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average of $50.67. The company has a market capitalization of $195.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In other news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

