InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,200 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the February 28th total of 341,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 168,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NYSE:IHG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.92. The stock had a trading volume of 115,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,336. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.71 and a 200 day moving average of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $73.79.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.859 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 769.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter worth about $67,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.98) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,200 ($68.12) to GBX 5,400 ($70.74) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,550.80.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

