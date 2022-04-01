Financial Enhancement Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VWOB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.93. The company had a trading volume of 636,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,023. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.51 and a 200-day moving average of $75.48. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.