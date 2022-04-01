54,859 Shares in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Bought by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 54,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Well by 198.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Well by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,726,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,965 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the third quarter valued at about $7,593,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the third quarter valued at about $6,843,000. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Get American Well alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMWL traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,116,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.55. American Well Co. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMWL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Well currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 121,590 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $702,790.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 7,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $30,113.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 345,039 shares of company stock worth $1,552,593. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Well (Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offers urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; musculoskeletal care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.