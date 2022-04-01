OTA Financial Group L.P. Acquires Shares of 40,299 Alberton Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALAC)

OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Alberton Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its holdings in Alberton Acquisition by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 116,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 13,252 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alberton Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alberton Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALAC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,020. Alberton Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $12.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10 and a beta of -0.01.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018.

