Capital Performance Advisors LLP Acquires New Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 93,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:REET traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.70. 686,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,851. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $25.79 and a 52-week high of $30.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.86.

