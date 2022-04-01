QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.02 Per Share

Analysts expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) to post earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.98. QUALCOMM posted earnings of $1.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year earnings of $11.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $12.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $13.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

QCOM stock traded down $9.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.88. The stock had a trading volume of 672,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,190,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.51. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $2,266,923,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,251,413,000 after buying an additional 2,648,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

