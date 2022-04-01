Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.88.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,116,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,913 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,239. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,038.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.3% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.60. 55,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,593. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $108.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 103.02, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.96.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.69). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

