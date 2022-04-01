BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of BB traded down C$0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$8.42. 5,673,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808,091. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of C$7.46 and a 12 month high of C$24.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.40. The stock has a market cap of C$4.83 billion and a PE ratio of -7.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.22.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

