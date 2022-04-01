Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Receives $7,092.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7,092.25.

FERG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ferguson from £155 ($203.04) to £140 ($183.39) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth $722,808,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Ferguson by 1,258.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,951,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,042,000 after buying an additional 1,808,189 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth about $190,734,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Ferguson by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,866,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,674,000 after acquiring an additional 832,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 32.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,301,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,573,000 after purchasing an additional 806,161 shares in the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FERG stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.82. The stock had a trading volume of 160,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,141. Ferguson has a one year low of $124.81 and a one year high of $183.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

