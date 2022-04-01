Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 71 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $491,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $93,541,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.05. 88,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,796,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.11 and a twelve month high of $177.24. The company has a market cap of $232.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.58.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 78.32%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

