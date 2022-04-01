PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.0% of Davidson Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,553,000 after buying an additional 135,394 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in PepsiCo by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 43.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.9% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,768,000 after buying an additional 61,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 36.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.04. The company had a trading volume of 114,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,660. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.11 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The stock has a market cap of $233.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus raised their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

