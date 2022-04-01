Tufton Capital Management Purchases 1,832 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Tufton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International accounts for about 2.3% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $14,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 23.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 65,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $3.59 on Friday, hitting $188.19. The company had a trading volume of 27,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,551. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $157.16 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 220.23%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.46.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

