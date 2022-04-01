Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5,936.4% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA IPAC traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.90. 40,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,255. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $70.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.01.
