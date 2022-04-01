55,314 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Acquired by Midwest Heritage Bank FSB

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 55,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $810,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,553 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

ESGU traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $101.25. 8,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,703. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $108.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

