StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.75.

Korn Ferry stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.82. The stock had a trading volume of 470,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,944. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.14. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $59.52 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.73%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 444.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

