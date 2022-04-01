SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Acquired by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIVB. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $771.94.

SIVB stock traded down $11.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $547.75. The company had a trading volume of 467,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,339. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $582.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $653.33. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $467.22 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.85.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total transaction of $2,785,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,080 shares of company stock valued at $13,749,626. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.