Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,359 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in Shopify by 1.0% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in Shopify by 1.0% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. raised its position in Shopify by 3.8% in the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $17.04 on Friday, hitting $693.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,934,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,547. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $510.02 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $87.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $732.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,171.47.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Roth Capital cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Shopify from $1,270.00 to $937.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,145.45.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

