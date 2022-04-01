WD Rutherford LLC Sells 965 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

WD Rutherford LLC lowered its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,701,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,278,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,650,000 after buying an additional 77,074 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 817,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,217,000 after buying an additional 554,737 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 785,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,961,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 618,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,913,000 after buying an additional 79,112 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EXP traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.97. The company had a trading volume of 576,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,831. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $169.15. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.82 and its 200-day moving average is $146.94.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

A number of research firms have commented on EXP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.25.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

