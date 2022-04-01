Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $552.22.

Shares of MPWR stock traded down $25.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $460.40. 28,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.99, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $301.53 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $434.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.80.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.43%.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,951,877.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.11, for a total transaction of $695,797.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,974 shares of company stock valued at $23,548,249. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 624,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,374,000 after purchasing an additional 105,898 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

