Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) is Tufton Capital Management’s 10th Largest Position

Tufton Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for about 2.3% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $14,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.6% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 60,332 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,434,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 34.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.95.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $16.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.76. The company had a trading volume of 53,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,805. The company has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $238.62 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.44.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Norfolk Southern (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.