Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 6,696 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,696 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.52. The stock had a trading volume of 495,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,445,246. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. BTIG Research downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.23.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

