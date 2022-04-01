Mitchell Capital Management Co. Increases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 1.3% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Danaher by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,372,479,000 after purchasing an additional 635,346 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,110,832,000 after purchasing an additional 231,576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,117,282,000 after purchasing an additional 69,402 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,416,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,649,085,000 after purchasing an additional 70,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

Shares of DHR traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $291.65. The company had a trading volume of 194,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,671. The company has a market capitalization of $208.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $222.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.60%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

