Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after purchasing an additional 708,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,081,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,976,000 after acquiring an additional 50,205 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 44.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,604,000 after acquiring an additional 31,176 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.69.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KEYS traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.34. The company had a trading volume of 25,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.97. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.65 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.