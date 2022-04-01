Brokerages Expect Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Will Post Earnings of -$2.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.95) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.46). Mirati Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.67) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($14.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.85) to ($13.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($11.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.53) to ($5.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.08) earnings per share.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $244.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Shares of MRTX traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.23. 15,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.53. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $75.07 and a twelve month high of $195.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.63.

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,442 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.72, for a total value of $213,012.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $607,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,775 shares of company stock worth $1,860,955 in the last three months. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

