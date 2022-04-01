$718.65 Million in Sales Expected for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $718.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $704.56 million to $732.10 million. Euronet Worldwide posted sales of $652.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year sales of $3.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $811.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.42 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EEFT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.60.

NASDAQ:EEFT traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.34 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.30. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $96.30 and a 1 year high of $159.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Euronet Worldwide (Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.