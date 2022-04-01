Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Short Interest Up 31.5% in March

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the February 28th total of 3,050,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 815,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 119.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lazard from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lazard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of Lazard stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.24. 715,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,659. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Lazard has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.52.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.96 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lazard will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.60%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

