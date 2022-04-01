Short Interest in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Rises By 32.2%

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,100 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the February 28th total of 106,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCN. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period.

Get Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund alerts:

Shares of MCN stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,013. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $8.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%.

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (Get Rating)

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.